Intel Core i7 12650H vs Apple M2 Pro
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 12650H with 10-cores against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Pro with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
85
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
68
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
99
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
82
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12650H
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
Advantages of Apple M2 Pro
- Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2003 vs 1783 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12650H +7%
1788
1676
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14362
M2 Pro +5%
15056
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3762
M2 Pro +11%
4161
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
24721
M2 Pro +7%
26491
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1795
M2 Pro +12%
2013
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11280
M2 Pro +34%
15059
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|January 17, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Apple M2
|Model number
|i7-12650H
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (64EU)
|Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|8
|P-Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.3 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.7 GHz
|-
|E-Cores
|4
|4
|E-Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.7 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.5 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|10
|12
|Total Threads
|16
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|23x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|32MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|40 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|Apple M-Socket
|TDP
|35-45 W (configurable)
|30 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|115 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (64EU)
|Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|1398 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|2432
|TMUs
|32
|152
|ROPs
|16
|76
|Execution Units
|64
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|35 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|7680x4320 - 60 Hz
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|204.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12650H official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|-
