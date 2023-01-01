Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12650H or M2 Pro: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 12650H with 10-cores against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Pro with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Pro and 12650H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12650H
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
Advantages of Apple M2 Pro
  • Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2003 vs 1783 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12650H +7%
1788
M2 Pro
1676
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12650H
14362
M2 Pro +5%
15056
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12650H
3762
M2 Pro +11%
4161
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12650H
24721
M2 Pro +7%
26491
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12650H
1795
M2 Pro +12%
2013
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12650H
11280
M2 Pro +34%
15059
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12650H and Apple M2 Pro

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released January 4, 2022 January 17, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Alder Lake Apple M2
Model number i7-12650H -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (64EU) Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 8
P-Threads 12 8
Base Frequency (P) 2.3 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.7 GHz -
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4 4
E-Threads 4 4
Base Frequency (E) 1.7 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.5 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 10 12
Total Threads 16 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 23x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 32MB (shared)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors - 40 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
Socket BGA-1744 Apple M-Socket
TDP 35-45 W (configurable) 30 W
Max. Boost TDP 115 W -
Peak temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (64EU) Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 1398 MHz
Shading Units 512 2432
TMUs 32 152
ROPs 16 76
Execution Units 64 -
TGP 15 W 35 W
Max. Resolution - 7680x4320 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12650H
1.21 TFLOPS
M2 Pro
6.8 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 204.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12650H official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M2 Pro or Intel Core i7 12650H?
