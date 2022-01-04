Intel Core i7 12650H vs i5 1240P
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 12650H with 10-cores against the 1.7 GHz i5 1240P with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12650H
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
- 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1783 vs 1589 points
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1240P
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i7 12650H – 28 vs 45 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12650H +18%
1794
1523
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12650H +100%
14297
7164
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12650H +16%
3818
3305
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12650H +40%
24804
17664
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12650H +12%
1783
1596
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12650H +43%
11272
7903
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|February 23, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|Alder Lake-P
|Model number
|i7-12650H
|i5-1240P
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1744
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (64EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Performance
|Cores
|10
|12
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|1.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|17x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|20-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (64EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|1300 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|640
|TMUs
|32
|40
|ROPs
|16
|20
|Execution Units
|64
|80
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12650H official page
|Intel Core i5 1240P official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|20
