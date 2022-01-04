Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12650H or Core i5 12600H: what's better?

Intel Core i7 12650H vs i5 12600H

Intel Core i7 12650H
VS
Intel Core i5 12600H
Intel Core i7 12650H
Intel Core i5 12600H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i7 12650H with 10-cores against the 3.3 GHz i5 12600H with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i5 12600H are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12600H and 12650H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12650H
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600H
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • More powerful Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) integrated graphics: 1.41 vs 1.21 TFLOPS

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12650H and i5 12600H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 4, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-H Alder Lake-H
Model number i7-12650H i5-12600H
Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1744
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (64EU) Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)

Performance

Cores 10 12
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x 33x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 18MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 45 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (64EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 1400 MHz
Shading Units 512 640
TMUs 32 40
ROPs 16 20
Execution Units 64 80
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12650H
1.21 TFLOPS
Core i5 12600H +17%
1.41 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12650H official page Intel Core i5 12600H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 28

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 12600H or i7 12650H?
