Intel Core i7 12650H vs i5 12600K VS Intel Core i7 12650H Intel Core i5 12600K We compared two 10-core CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 12650H (laptop) against the 3.7 GHz i5 12600K (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 12600K and 12650H Advantages of Intel Core i7 12650H Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i5 12600K – 45 vs 125 Watt

Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600K Unlocked multiplier

Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM

Newer PCI Express version – 5.0

4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)

By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12650H and i5 12600K

General Vendor Intel Intel Released January 4, 2022 October 27, 2021 Type Laptop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Alder Lake-H Alder Lake-S Model number i7-12650H i5-12600K Socket BGA-1744 LGA-1700 Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (64EU) UHD Graphics 770 Performance Cores 10 10 Threads 16 16 Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 3.7 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.9 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 23x 37x L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core) L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 9728K (shared) L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 20MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No Yes Power Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm TDP 35-45 W 125 W Max. temperature 100°C 100°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (64EU) Intel UHD Graphics 770 GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 1450 MHz Shading Units 512 256 TMUs 32 16 ROPs 16 8 Execution Units 64 32 TGP 15 W 15 W iGPU FLOPS Core i7 12650H 1.21 TFLOPS Core i5 12600K 0.78 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth - 76.8 GB/s ECC Support No Yes Misc Official site Intel Core i7 12650H official page Intel Core i5 12600K official page PCI Express Version 4.0 5.0 PCI Express Lanes 28 20