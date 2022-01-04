Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12650H or Core i5 12600K: what's better?

We compared two 10-core CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 12650H (laptop) against the 3.7 GHz i5 12600K (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12600K and 12650H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12650H
  • Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i5 12600K – 45 vs 125 Watt
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12650H
14161
Core i5 12600K +22%
17246
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12650H
24605
Core i5 12600K +11%
27321
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12650H
11160
Core i5 12600K +4%
11589
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12650H and i5 12600K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 4, 2022 October 27, 2021
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-H Alder Lake-S
Model number i7-12650H i5-12600K
Socket BGA-1744 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (64EU) UHD Graphics 770

Performance

Cores 10 10
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 37x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 9728K (shared)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 20MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 35-45 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (64EU) Intel UHD Graphics 770
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 1450 MHz
Shading Units 512 256
TMUs 32 16
ROPs 16 8
Execution Units 64 32
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12650H
1.21 TFLOPS
Core i5 12600K
0.78 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12650H official page Intel Core i5 12600K official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 20

