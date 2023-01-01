Intel Core i7 12650H vs i7 1195G7
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 12650H with 10-cores against the 1.3-2.9 GHz i7 1195G7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12650H
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Has 12288 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 7-months later
- 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1783 vs 1574 points
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1195G7
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12650H +17%
1770
1510
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12650H +137%
14105
5945
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12650H +23%
3750
3059
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12650H +124%
24500
10954
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12650H +12%
1766
1573
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12650H +109%
11093
5315
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|June 8, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Tiger Lake
|Model number
|i7-12650H
|i7-1195G7
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (64EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|4
|P-Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.3 GHz
|1.3-2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.7 GHz
|5 GHz
|E-Cores
|4
|-
|E-Threads
|4
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.7 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.5 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|10
|4
|Total Threads
|16
|8
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|13-29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1449
|TDP
|35-45 W (configurable)
|12-28 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP
|115 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (64EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|768
|TMUs
|32
|48
|ROPs
|16
|24
|Execution Units
|64
|96
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12650H official page
|Intel Core i7 1195G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|16
