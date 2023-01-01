Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12650H or Core i7 1195G7: what's better?

Intel Core i7 12650H vs i7 1195G7

Intel Core i7 12650H
VS
Intel Core i7 1195G7
Intel Core i7 12650H
Intel Core i7 1195G7

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 12650H with 10-cores against the 1.3-2.9 GHz i7 1195G7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1195G7 and 12650H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12650H
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Has 12288 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 7-months later
  • 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1783 vs 1574 points
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1195G7
  • 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12650H +137%
14105
Core i7 1195G7
5945
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12650H +124%
24500
Core i7 1195G7
10954
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12650H +109%
11093
Core i7 1195G7
5315
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12650H and i7 1195G7

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 4, 2022 June 8, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake Tiger Lake
Model number i7-12650H i7-1195G7
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (64EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 4
P-Threads 12 8
Base Frequency (P) 2.3 GHz 1.3-2.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.7 GHz 5 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4 -
E-Threads 4 -
Base Frequency (E) 1.7 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.5 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 10 4
Total Threads 16 8
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 13-29x
Bus Bandwidth - 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1449
TDP 35-45 W (configurable) 12-28 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 115 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (64EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 1400 MHz
Shading Units 512 768
TMUs 32 48
ROPs 16 24
Execution Units 64 96
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12650H
1.21 TFLOPS
Core i7 1195G7
1.69 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12650H official page Intel Core i7 1195G7 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 1280P and Intel Core i7 1195G7
2. Intel Core i7 12700H and Intel Core i7 1195G7
3. AMD Ryzen 7 5700U and Intel Core i7 1195G7
4. Intel Core i7 1255U and Intel Core i7 1195G7
5. AMD Ryzen 7 5825U and Intel Core i7 1195G7
6. Intel Core i7 12700H and Intel Core i7 12650H
7. AMD Ryzen 7 6800H and Intel Core i7 12650H
8. Intel Core i7 1255U and Intel Core i7 12650H
9. Intel Core i7 11800H and Intel Core i7 12650H
10. Intel Core i5 12500H and Intel Core i7 12650H
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 1195G7 or i7 12650H?
Promotion
EnglishРусский