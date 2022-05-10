Intel Core i7 12650HX vs AMD Ryzen 5 6600H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i7 12650HX with 14-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 6600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12650HX
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1628 vs 1446 points
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 6600H
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
- Consumes up to 18% less energy than the Core i7 12650HX – 45 vs 55 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1453
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10196
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3164
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19051
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12650HX +12%
1614
1443
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12650HX +9%
8759
8048
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 10, 2022
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-HX
|Rembrandt
|Model number
|i7-12650HX
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1964
|FP7
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Radeon 660M
Performance
|Cores
|14
|6
|Threads
|20
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
|TDP
|45-55 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|AMD Radeon 660M
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|384
|TMUs
|16
|24
|ROPs
|8
|16
|Execution Units
|32
|6
|TGP
|45 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12650HX official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 6600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
