Intel Core i7 12650HX vs AMD Ryzen 5 6600H

Intel Core i7 12650HX
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H
Intel Core i7 12650HX
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i7 12650HX with 14-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 6600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6600H and 12650HX
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12650HX
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1628 vs 1446 points
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 6600H
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 18% less energy than the Core i7 12650HX – 45 vs 55 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12650HX and AMD Ryzen 5 6600H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 10, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-HX Rembrandt
Model number i7-12650HX -
Socket BGA-1964 FP7
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (32EU) Radeon 660M

Performance

Cores 14 6
Threads 20 12
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x 33x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm
TDP 45-55 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) AMD Radeon 660M
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1900 MHz
Shading Units 256 384
TMUs 16 24
ROPs 8 16
Execution Units 32 6
TGP 45 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12650HX
0.74 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 6600H
1.46 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12650HX official page AMD Ryzen 5 6600H official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Promotion
