Intel Core i7 12650HX vs i7 11600H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i7 12650HX with 14-cores against the 2.5-2.9 GHz i7 11600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12650HX
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- Around 25.6 GB/s (50%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11600H
- Consumes up to 18% less energy than the Core i7 12650HX – 45 vs 55 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1484
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10463
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3144
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15750
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12650HX +7%
1614
1508
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12650HX +43%
8759
6104
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 10, 2022
|June 1, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-HX
|Tiger Lake-H45
|Model number
|i7-12650HX
|i7-11600H
|Socket
|BGA-1964
|BGA-1787
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (32EU)
|UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
Performance
|Cores
|14
|6
|Threads
|20
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|2.5-2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|25-29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|18MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45-55 W
|35-45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1450 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|256
|TMUs
|16
|16
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|32
|TGP
|45 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|51.2 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12650HX official page
|Intel Core i7 11600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1