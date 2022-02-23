Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1265U or Ryzen 5 5500U: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1265U vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

Intel Core i7 1265U
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
Intel Core i7 1265U
AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1265U with 10-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i7 1265U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5500U and 1265U
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1265U
  • Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5500U – 15 vs 25 Watt
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • 59% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1758 vs 1108 points
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1265U +44%
3522
Ryzen 5 5500U
2443
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1265U
12948
Ryzen 5 5500U +1%
13110
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1265U +59%
1745
Ryzen 5 5500U
1099
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1265U +45%
7149
Ryzen 5 5500U
4933
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1265U and AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released February 23, 2022 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-U Lucienne
Model number i7-1265U -
Socket BGA-1744 FP6
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 10 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 1.8 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 18x 21x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 12-15 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1250 MHz 1800 MHz
Shading Units 768 448
TMUs 48 28
ROPs 24 7
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1265U
1.69 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5500U
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1265U official page AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 12

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5500U or Intel Core i7 1265U?
