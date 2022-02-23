Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1265U or Ryzen 5 6600U: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1265U vs AMD Ryzen 5 6600U

Intel Core i7 1265U
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 6600U
Intel Core i7 1265U
AMD Ryzen 5 6600U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1265U with 10-cores against the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 6600U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6600U and 1265U
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1265U
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Ryzen 5 6600U – 15 vs 28 Watt
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • 20% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1773 vs 1483 points
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 6600U
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1265U +16%
1733
Ryzen 5 6600U
1490
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1265U
8103
Ryzen 5 6600U +21%
9800
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1265U
13079
Ryzen 5 6600U +32%
17236
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1265U +20%
1766
Ryzen 5 6600U
1474
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1265U and AMD Ryzen 5 6600U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released February 23, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-U Rembrandt
Model number i7-1265U -
Socket BGA-1744 FP7
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon 660M

Performance

Cores 10 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 1.8 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 18x 29x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm
TDP 12-15 W 15-28 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) AMD Radeon 660M
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1250 MHz 1900 MHz
Shading Units 768 384
TMUs 48 24
ROPs 24 16
Execution Units 96 6
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1265U
1.69 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 6600U
1.46 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1265U official page AMD Ryzen 5 6600U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

