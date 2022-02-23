Intel Core i7 1265U vs AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS
We compared two CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1265U (laptop) with 10-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS (desktop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1265U
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 7 6800HS – 15 vs 35 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 18% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1773 vs 1504 points
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1265U +15%
1733
1504
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8103
Ryzen 7 6800HS +56%
12670
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1265U +9%
3384
3101
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13079
Ryzen 7 6800HS +72%
22543
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1265U +18%
1766
1500
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8090
Ryzen 7 6800HS +10%
8879
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-U
|Rembrandt
|Model number
|i7-1265U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|FP7
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Radeon 680M
Performance
|Cores
|10
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|32x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
|TDP
|12-15 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|AMD Radeon 680M
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1250 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|768
|TMUs
|48
|48
|ROPs
|24
|32
|Execution Units
|96
|12
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1265U official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
