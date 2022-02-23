Intel Core i7 1265U vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1265U with 10-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1265U
- Consumes up to 72% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5900HX – 15 vs 54 Watt
- Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1702 vs 1524 points
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
- Unlocked multiplier
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1265U +17%
1747
1496
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8172
Ryzen 9 5900HX +58%
12909
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1265U +6%
3427
3222
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13584
Ryzen 9 5900HX +70%
23054
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1265U +12%
1713
1532
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7810
Ryzen 9 5900HX +7%
8384
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-U
|Cezanne
|Model number
|i7-1265U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|10
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|12-15 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1250 MHz
|2100 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|512
|TMUs
|48
|32
|ROPs
|24
|8
|Execution Units
|96
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1265U official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
