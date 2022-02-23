Intel Core i7 1265U vs Apple M2
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1265U with 10-cores against the 2.4 GHz Apple M2 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
93
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
46
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
99
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
76
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1265U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- 37% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Apple M2
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1265U +10%
1733
1572
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8103
Apple M2 +6%
8601
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3384
Apple M2 +22%
4113
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13079
Apple M2 +14%
14861
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1766
Apple M2 +8%
1911
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8090
Apple M2 +10%
8882
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|June 6, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Alder Lake-U
|-
|Model number
|i7-1265U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Apple M2 GPU
Performance
|Cores
|10
|8
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|18x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|16MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|20 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|12-15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Apple M2 GPU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1250 MHz
|1398 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|1024
|TMUs
|48
|64
|ROPs
|24
|32
|Execution Units
|96
|128
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|24 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|102.4 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1265U official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
