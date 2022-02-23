Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1265U or Apple M2: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1265U with 10-cores against the 2.4 GHz Apple M2 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between M2 and 1265U
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1265U
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • 37% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Apple M2
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1265U +10%
1733
Apple M2
1572
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1265U
8103
Apple M2 +6%
8601
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1265U
3384
Apple M2 +22%
4113
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1265U
13079
Apple M2 +14%
14861
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1265U
1766
Apple M2 +8%
1911
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1265U
8090
Apple M2 +10%
8882
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1265U and Apple M2

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released February 23, 2022 June 6, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Alder Lake-U -
Model number i7-1265U -
Socket BGA-1744 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Apple M2 GPU

Performance

Cores 10 8
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 1.8 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 3.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 18x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 16MB (shared)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 20 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 12-15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Apple M2 GPU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1250 MHz 1398 MHz
Shading Units 768 1024
TMUs 48 64
ROPs 24 32
Execution Units 96 128
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1265U
1.69 TFLOPS
Apple M2
3 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB 24 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 102.4 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1265U official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

