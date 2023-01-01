Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1265U or M2 Pro: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1265U vs Apple M2 Pro

Intel Core i7 1265U
VS
Apple M2 Pro
Intel Core i7 1265U
Apple M2 Pro

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1265U with 10-cores against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Pro with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Apple M2 Pro are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Pro and 1265U
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1265U
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
Advantages of Apple M2 Pro
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1963 vs 1702 points
  • Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1265U +9%
1754
M2 Pro
1612
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1265U
8140
M2 Pro +74%
14178
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1265U
13677
M2 Pro
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1265U
1711
M2 Pro +16%
1982
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1265U
7866
M2 Pro +78%
13990
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1265U and Apple M2 Pro

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released February 23, 2022 June 1, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Alder Lake Apple M2
Model number i7-1265U -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Apple M2 Pro GPU

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 2 8
P-Threads 4 8
Base Frequency (P) 1.8 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.8 GHz -
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 4
E-Threads 8 4
Base Frequency (E) 1.3 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.6 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 10 12
Total Threads 12 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 18x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 32MB (shared)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
Socket BGA-1744 Apple M-Socket
TDP 12-15 W (configurable) 30 W
Max. Boost TDP 55 W -
Peak temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Apple M2 Pro GPU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1250 MHz 1398 MHz
Shading Units 768 -
TMUs 48 -
ROPs 24 -
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1265U
1.69 TFLOPS
M2 Pro
n/a

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 204.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1265U official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i7 1265U or Core i7 1165G7
2. Core i7 1265U or Core i7 12700H
3. Core i7 1265U or Core i7 12800H
4. Core i7 1265U or Core i7 1280P
5. Core i7 1265U or Core i7 1260P
6. M2 Pro or M1 Max
7. M2 Pro or Core i7 12700H
8. M2 Pro or Apple M2
9. M2 Pro or Ryzen 9 6900HS
10. M2 Pro or Core i9 12900HK
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M2 Pro or Intel Core i7 1265U?
EnglishРусский