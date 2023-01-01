Intel Core i7 1265U vs Apple M2 Pro
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1265U with 10-cores against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Pro with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Apple M2 Pro are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
82
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
65
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
98
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
78
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1265U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
Advantages of Apple M2 Pro
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1963 vs 1702 points
- Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1265U +9%
1754
1612
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8140
M2 Pro +74%
14178
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3404
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13677
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1711
M2 Pro +16%
1982
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7866
M2 Pro +78%
13990
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|June 1, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Apple M2
|Model number
|i7-1265U
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Apple M2 Pro GPU
CPU
|P-Cores
|2
|8
|P-Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|1.8 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.8 GHz
|-
|E-Cores
|8
|4
|E-Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.3 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.6 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|10
|12
|Total Threads
|12
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|18x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|32MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|Apple M-Socket
|TDP
|12-15 W (configurable)
|30 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|55 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Apple M2 Pro GPU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1250 MHz
|1398 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|-
|TMUs
|48
|-
|ROPs
|24
|-
|Execution Units
|96
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|204.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1265U official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1