Intel Core i7 1265U vs i5 1145G7
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1265U with 10-cores against the 1.1-2.6 GHz i5 1145G7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1265U
- Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 1145G7 – 15 vs 28 Watt
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 29% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1773 vs 1373 points
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1265U +25%
1726
1384
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1265U +69%
8029
4745
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1265U +20%
3373
2820
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1265U +26%
13050
10328
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1265U +28%
1759
1370
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1265U +87%
8069
4314
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|September 1, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-U
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|i7-1265U
|i5-1145G7
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Performance
|Cores
|10
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|1.1-2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|11-26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|12-15 W
|12-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1250 MHz
|1300 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|640
|TMUs
|48
|40
|ROPs
|24
|20
|Execution Units
|96
|80
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1265U official page
|Intel Core i5 1145G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
