Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1265U or Core i5 12500H: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1265U vs i5 12500H

Intel Core i7 1265U
VS
Intel Core i5 12500H
Intel Core i7 1265U
Intel Core i5 12500H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1265U with 10-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 12500H with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12500H and 1265U
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1265U
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 12500H – 15 vs 45 Watt
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12500H
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 more physical cores

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1265U
8029
Core i5 12500H +51%
12157
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1265U
13050
Core i5 12500H +65%
21549
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1265U
8069
Core i5 12500H +27%
10215
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1265U and i5 12500H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released February 23, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-U Alder Lake-H
Model number i7-1265U i5-12500H
Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1744
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)

Performance

Cores 10 12
Threads 12 16
Base Frequency 1.8 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 18x 25x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 18MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 12-15 W 35-45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1250 MHz 1300 MHz
Shading Units 768 640
TMUs 48 40
ROPs 24 20
Execution Units 96 80
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1265U
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i5 12500H
1.41 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1265U official page Intel Core i5 12500H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 28

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Apple M1 Pro or Intel Core i7 1265U
2. Intel Core i7 12800H or i7 1265U
3. Intel Core i5 1235U or i7 1265U
4. Intel Core i7 1270P or i7 1265U
5. Intel Core i7 1255U or i7 1265U
6. AMD Ryzen 7 5800H or Intel Core i5 12500H
7. Intel Core i7 12700H or i5 12500H
8. AMD Ryzen 7 6800H or Intel Core i5 12500H
9. AMD Ryzen 5 6600H or Intel Core i5 12500H
10. Intel Core i5 1240P or i5 12500H

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 12500H or i7 1265U?
Promotion
EnglishРусский