We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1265U with 10-cores against the 1.2-3.0 GHz i7 1185G7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1185G7 and 1265U
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1265U
  • Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i7 1185G7 – 15 vs 28 Watt
  • 20% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1773 vs 1483 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1265U +20%
1726
Core i7 1185G7
1444
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1265U +41%
8029
Core i7 1185G7
5679
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1265U +18%
3373
Core i7 1185G7
2855
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1265U +20%
13050
Core i7 1185G7
10832
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1265U +19%
1759
Core i7 1185G7
1480
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1265U +57%
8069
Core i7 1185G7
5143
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1265U and i7 1185G7

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released February 23, 2022 September 2, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-U Tiger Lake UP3
Model number i7-1265U i7-1185G7
Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU

Performance

Cores 10 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 1.8 GHz 1.2-3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 18x 12-30x
Bus Bandwidth - 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 12-15 W 12-28 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1250 MHz 1350 MHz
Shading Units 768 768
TMUs 48 48
ROPs 24 24
Execution Units 96 96
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1265U
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i7 1185G7
1.69 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1265U official page Intel Core i7 1185G7 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

