Intel Core i7 1265U vs i7 1260P
We compared two 10-core laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1265U against the 2.1 GHz i7 1260P. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i7 1265U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1265U
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1260P
- Consumes up to 47% less energy than the Core i7 1265U – 29 vs 55 Watt
- 20% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1609 vs 1336 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1630
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8447
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1265U +46%
3186
2178
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10658
Core i7 1260P +8%
11517
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1332
Core i7 1260P +20%
1599
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6628
Core i7 1260P +29%
8554
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|February 23, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-U
|Alder Lake-P
|Model number
|i7-1265U
|i7-1260P
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1744
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
Performance
|Cores
|10
|10
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|21x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15-55 W
|9-29 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1250 MHz
|950 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|768
|TMUs
|48
|48
|ROPs
|24
|24
|Execution Units
|96
|96
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1265U official page
|Intel Core i7 1260P official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
