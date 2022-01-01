Intel Core i7 12700 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700 with 12-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
74
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
46
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
63
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
65
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700
- Newer - released 2-years and 7-months later
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Around 29.12 GB/s (61%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 45% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1815 vs 1256 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Unlocked multiplier
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700 +44%
1878
1302
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700 +68%
16074
9592
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700 +53%
3954
2577
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700 +77%
31736
17895
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700 +46%
1832
1257
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700 +74%
12728
7312
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 1, 2022
|July 7, 2019
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Matisse
|Model number
|i7-12700
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|No
Performance
|Cores
|12
|6
|Threads
|20
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|3.8 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
