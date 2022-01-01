Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12700 or Ryzen 5 3600X: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700 with 12-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3600X and 12700
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700
  • Newer - released 2-years and 7-months later
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Around 29.12 GB/s (61%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600X – 65 vs 95 Watt
  • 42% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1815 vs 1278 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700 +40%
1868
Ryzen 5 3600X
1336
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700 +68%
16134
Ryzen 5 3600X
9619
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700 +48%
3968
Ryzen 5 3600X
2687
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700 +72%
31754
Ryzen 5 3600X
18450
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700 +42%
1821
Ryzen 5 3600X
1284
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700 +81%
12709
Ryzen 5 3600X
7020
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700 and AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 1, 2022 July 7, 2019
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Zen 2
Model number i7-12700 -
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 No

Performance

Cores 12 6
Threads 20 12
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 38x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 3.8 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 95 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz -
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12700
0.78 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 3600X
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700 official page AMD Ryzen 5 3600X official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X or Intel Core i7 12700?
