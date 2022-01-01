Intel Core i7 12700 vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
We compared two CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 12700 (desktop) with 12-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800H (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Has 9 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 more physical cores
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
- Around 8.53 GB/s (12%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Core i7 12700 – 54 vs 65 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700 +32%
1868
1415
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700 +61%
19706
12211
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700 +28%
3919
3051
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700 +47%
31325
21339
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700 +5%
1518
1451
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700 +77%
13012
7349
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 1, 2022
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Cezanne
|Model number
|i7-12700
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|12
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|32x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|512
|TMUs
|16
|32
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, DDR5-4800
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800H official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
