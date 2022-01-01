Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12700 or Ryzen 7 5800H: what's better?

Intel Core i7 12700 vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800H

Intel Core i7 12700
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
Intel Core i7 12700
AMD Ryzen 7 5800H

We compared two CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 12700 (desktop) with 12-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800H (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800H and 12700
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Has 9 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
  • Around 8.53 GB/s (12%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Core i7 12700 – 54 vs 65 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700 +32%
1868
Ryzen 7 5800H
1415
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700 +61%
19706
Ryzen 7 5800H
12211
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700 +28%
3919
Ryzen 7 5800H
3051
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700 +47%
31325
Ryzen 7 5800H
21339
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700 +77%
13012
Ryzen 7 5800H
7349
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700 and AMD Ryzen 7 5800H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 1, 2022 January 12, 2021
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Cezanne
Model number i7-12700 -
Socket LGA-1700 FP6
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 12 8
Threads 20 16
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 32x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 35-54 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 2000 MHz
Shading Units 256 512
TMUs 16 32
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12700
0.78 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 5800H
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, DDR5-4800 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700 official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800H official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i5 12600K or Intel Core i7 12700
2. Intel Core i7 11700 or Intel Core i7 12700
3. AMD Ryzen 7 5800 or Intel Core i7 12700
4. Intel Core i7 12700F or Intel Core i7 12700
5. Intel Core i7 11800H or AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
6. Intel Core i7 11370H or AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
7. Intel Core i5 12500H or AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
8. Apple M2 or AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
9. AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ or AMD Ryzen 7 5800H

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5800H or Intel Core i7 12700?
Promotion
EnglishРусский