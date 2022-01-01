Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12700 or Ryzen 7 7700X: what's better?

Intel Core i7 12700 vs AMD Ryzen 7 7700X

Intel Core i7 12700
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
Intel Core i7 12700
AMD Ryzen 7 7700X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 12700 with 12-cores against the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7700X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7700X and 12700
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 7 7700X – 65 vs 105 Watt
  • Has 4 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 15 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
  • Newer - released 9-months later

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700
19569
Ryzen 7 7700X +1%
19756
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700 and AMD Ryzen 7 7700X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 1, 2022 September 29, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Raphael
Model number i7-12700 -
Socket LGA-1700 AM5
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Radeon Graphics

Performance

Cores 12 8
Threads 20 16
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 4.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 5.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 45x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 40MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 6.57 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 65 W 105 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 AMD Radeon Graphics
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12700
0.78 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 7700X
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, DDR5-4800 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700 official page AMD Ryzen 7 7700X official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 24

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
3 (60%)
2 (40%)
Total votes: 5

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 12700 and Intel Core i7 12700K
2. Intel Core i7 12700 and Intel Core i5 12400
3. Intel Core i7 12700 and Intel Core i7 12700KF
4. Intel Core i7 12700 and AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
5. AMD Ryzen 7 7700X and AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
6. AMD Ryzen 7 7700X and Intel Core i7 12700K
7. AMD Ryzen 7 7700X and AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
8. AMD Ryzen 7 7700X and Intel Core i7 13700K

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 7700X or Intel Core i7 12700?
Promotion
EnglishРусский