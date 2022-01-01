Intel Core i7 12700 vs AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 12700 with 12-cores against the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7700X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 7 7700X – 65 vs 105 Watt
- Has 4 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 15 MB larger L3 cache size
- 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
- Newer - released 9-months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1878
Ryzen 7 7700X +6%
1988
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
19569
Ryzen 7 7700X +1%
19756
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3914
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
31206
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1955
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
14272
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 1, 2022
|September 29, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Raphael
|Model number
|i7-12700
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM5
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|Radeon Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|12
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|5.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|45x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|40MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|6.57 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|AMD Radeon Graphics
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, DDR5-4800
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 7700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|24
