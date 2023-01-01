Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12700 or Ryzen 7 7800X3D: what's better?

Intel Core i7 12700 vs AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D

Intel Core i7 12700
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D
Intel Core i7 12700
AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 12700 with 12-cores against the 4.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7800X3D and 12700
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • More than 11° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D
  • Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
  • Has 72704 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1945 vs 1737 points
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700 +8%
19714
Ryzen 7 7800X3D
18196
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700
13118
Ryzen 7 7800X3D +4%
13643
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700 and AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 1, 2022 January 4, 2023
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake Zen 4 (Raphael)
Model number i7-12700 -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 8
P-Threads 16 16
Base Frequency (P) 2.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.8 GHz 5 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4 -
E-Threads 4 -
Base Frequency (E) 1.6 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.6 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 12 8
Total Threads 20 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 42x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 96MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No -

Package

Transistors - 13.1 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
Socket LGA-1700 AM5
TDP 65 W 120 W
Max. Boost TDP 180 W 162 W
Peak temperature 100°C 89°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 256 128
TMUs 16 8
ROPs 8 4
Execution Units 32 2
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12700
0.78 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 7800X3D
0.54 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR4-3200, DDR5-4800 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700 official page AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 28

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D or Intel Core i7 12700?
