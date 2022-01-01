Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12700 or Ryzen 9 5900: what's better?

Intel Core i7 12700 vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900

Intel Core i7 12700
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 5900
Intel Core i7 12700
AMD Ryzen 9 5900

We compared two 12-core desktop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 12700 against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5900 and 12700
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1715 vs 1522 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700 +18%
1868
Ryzen 9 5900
1582
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700
19706
Ryzen 9 5900 +6%
20902
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700 +15%
3919
Ryzen 9 5900
3397
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700
31325
Ryzen 9 5900 +10%
34532
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700
1518
Ryzen 9 5900 +12%
1698
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700 and AMD Ryzen 9 5900

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 1, 2022 January 12, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Vermeer
Model number i7-12700 -
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 No

Performance

Cores 12 12
Threads 20 24
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 30x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz -
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12700
0.78 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 5900
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, DDR5-4800 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700 official page AMD Ryzen 9 5900 official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 5900 or Intel Core i7 12700?
