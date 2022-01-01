Intel Core i7 12700 vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900 VS Intel Core i7 12700 AMD Ryzen 9 5900 We compared two 12-core desktop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 12700 against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 5900 and 12700 Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700 Newer - released 1-year later

Newer PCI Express version – 5.0

Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770

2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.7 GHz) Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900 Unlocked multiplier

More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size

13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1715 vs 1522 points

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700 and AMD Ryzen 9 5900

General Vendor Intel AMD Released January 1, 2022 January 12, 2021 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Alder Lake-S Vermeer Model number i7-12700 - Socket LGA-1700 AM4 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 No Performance Cores 12 12 Threads 20 24 Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 3.0 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.7 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 21x 30x L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 32MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No Yes Power Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm TDP 65 W 65 W Max. temperature 100°C 95°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 - GPU Base Clock 300 MHz - GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz - Shading Units 256 - TMUs 16 - ROPs 8 - Execution Units 32 - TGP 15 W - iGPU FLOPS Core i7 12700 0.78 TFLOPS Ryzen 9 5900 n/a Memory support Memory types DDR4-3200, DDR5-4800 DDR4-3200 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s - ECC Support Yes Yes Misc Official site Intel Core i7 12700 official page AMD Ryzen 9 5900 official page PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 20