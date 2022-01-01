Intel Core i7 12700 vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900
We compared two 12-core desktop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 12700 against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
84
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
91
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
69
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
85
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900
- Unlocked multiplier
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size
- 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1715 vs 1522 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700 +18%
1868
1582
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
19706
Ryzen 9 5900 +6%
20902
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700 +15%
3919
3397
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
31325
Ryzen 9 5900 +10%
34532
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1518
Ryzen 9 5900 +12%
1698
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
13012
13072
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 1, 2022
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Vermeer
|Model number
|i7-12700
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|No
Performance
|Cores
|12
|12
|Threads
|20
|24
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|30x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, DDR5-4800
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700 official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
