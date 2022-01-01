Intel Core i7 12700 vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
We compared two 12-core desktop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 12700 against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700
- Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5900X – 65 vs 105 Watt
- Around 29.12 GB/s (61%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
- Has 39 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700 +20%
1867
1556
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
19685
Ryzen 9 5900X +4%
20454
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700 +13%
3901
3463
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
31494
Ryzen 9 5900X +25%
39340
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1585
Ryzen 9 5900X +3%
1633
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12908
Ryzen 9 5900X +9%
14017
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 1, 2022
|October 8, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Vermeer
|Model number
|i7-12700
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|No
Performance
|Cores
|12
|12
|Threads
|20
|24
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|90°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, DDR5-4800
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700 official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
