We compared two CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 12700 (desktop) with 12-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6900HX and 12700
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700
  • Has 9 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i7 12700 – 45 vs 65 Watt
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700 +20%
1868
Ryzen 9 6900HX
1553
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700 +40%
19706
Ryzen 9 6900HX
14053
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700 +15%
3919
Ryzen 9 6900HX
3398
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700 +27%
31325
Ryzen 9 6900HX
24580
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700 +29%
13012
Ryzen 9 6900HX
10087
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700 and AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 1, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Rembrandt
Model number i7-12700 -
Socket LGA-1700 FP7
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Radeon 680M

Performance

Cores 12 8
Threads 20 16
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 33x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm
TDP 65 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 AMD Radeon 680M
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 2000 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 2400 MHz
Shading Units 256 768
TMUs 16 48
ROPs 8 32
Execution Units 32 12
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12700
0.78 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 6900HX
3.686 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, DDR5-4800 DDR5-5200, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB -
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700 official page AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

