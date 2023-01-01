Intel Core i7 12700 vs AMD Ryzen 9 7900 VS Intel Core i7 12700 AMD Ryzen 9 7900 We compared two 12-core desktop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 12700 against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7900. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 7900 and 12700 Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7900 Has 39 MB larger L3 cache size

Has 39 MB larger L3 cache size More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers

More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers Unlocked multiplier

Unlocked multiplier 23% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2144 vs 1737 points

23% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2144 vs 1737 points 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700 and AMD Ryzen 9 7900

General Vendor Intel AMD Released January 1, 2022 January 10, 2023 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Alder Lake Zen 4 (Raphael) Model number i7-12700 - Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)

CPU Performance Cores P-Cores 8 12 P-Threads 16 24 Base Frequency (P) 2.1 GHz 3.7 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.8 GHz 5.4 GHz Efficient Cores E-Cores 4 - E-Threads 4 - Base Frequency (E) 1.6 GHz - Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.6 GHz - Total Total Cores 12 12 Total Threads 20 24 Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 21x 36x L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 1MB (per core) L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 64MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Package Transistors - 13.1 billions Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm Socket LGA-1700 AM5 TDP 65 W 65 W Max. Boost TDP 180 W 142 W Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 2200 MHz Shading Units 256 128 TMUs 16 8 ROPs 8 4 Execution Units 32 2 TGP 15 W 15 W iGPU FLOPS Core i7 12700 0.78 TFLOPS Ryzen 9 7900 0.54 TFLOPS

Memory Support Memory types DDR4-3200, DDR5-4800 DDR5-5200 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s - ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc Official site Intel Core i7 12700 official page AMD Ryzen 9 7900 official page PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 28