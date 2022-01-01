Intel Core i7 12700 vs AMD Ryzen 9 7900X VS Intel Core i7 12700 AMD Ryzen 9 7900X We compared two 12-core desktop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 12700 against the 4.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7900X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 7900X and 12700 Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700 Consumes up to 62% less energy than the Ryzen 9 7900X – 65 vs 170 Watt Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7900X Has 39 MB larger L3 cache size

More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers

Unlocked multiplier

17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.6 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)

Newer - released 9-months later

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700 and AMD Ryzen 9 7900X

General Vendor Intel AMD Released January 1, 2022 September 29, 2022 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Alder Lake-S Raphael Model number i7-12700 - Socket LGA-1700 AM5 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Radeon Graphics Performance Cores 12 12 Threads 20 24 Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 4.7 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 5.6 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 21x 47x L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 1MB (per core) L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 64MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No Yes Power Transistors - 6.57 billions Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm TDP 65 W 170 W Max. temperature 100°C 95°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 AMD Radeon Graphics GPU Base Clock 300 MHz - GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 2200 MHz Shading Units 256 - TMUs 16 - ROPs 8 - Execution Units 32 - TGP 15 W - iGPU FLOPS Core i7 12700 0.78 TFLOPS Ryzen 9 7900X n/a Memory support Memory types DDR4-3200, DDR5-4800 DDR5-5200 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s - ECC Support Yes - Misc Official site Intel Core i7 12700 official page AMD Ryzen 9 7900X official page PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 24