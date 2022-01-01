Intel Core i7 12700 vs AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 12700 with 12-cores against the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7950X with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700
- Consumes up to 62% less energy than the Ryzen 9 7950X – 65 vs 170 Watt
- Around 3.7 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
- Newer - released 8-months later
- Has 39 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 4 more physical cores
- 28% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2219 vs 1737 points
- 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.7 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1886
Ryzen 9 7950X +10%
2072
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
19867
Ryzen 9 7950X +92%
38227
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3949
Ryzen 9 7950X +10%
4339
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
31429
Ryzen 9 7950X +102%
63531
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1749
Ryzen 9 7950X +28%
2239
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
13168
Ryzen 9 7950X +80%
23702
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 1, 2022
|August 29, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Raphael
|Model number
|i7-12700
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM5
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|Radeon Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|12
|16
|Threads
|20
|32
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|5.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|45x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|6.57 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|170 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|AMD Radeon Graphics
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, DDR5-4800
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|73.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700 official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 7950X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|28
