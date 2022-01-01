Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12700 or Ryzen 9 7950X: what's better?

Intel Core i7 12700 vs AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

Intel Core i7 12700
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
Intel Core i7 12700
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 12700 with 12-cores against the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7950X with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7950X and 12700
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700
  • Consumes up to 62% less energy than the Ryzen 9 7950X – 65 vs 170 Watt
  • Around 3.7 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
  • Newer - released 8-months later
  • Has 39 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • 28% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2219 vs 1737 points
  • 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.7 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700
1886
Ryzen 9 7950X +10%
2072
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700
19867
Ryzen 9 7950X +92%
38227
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700
3949
Ryzen 9 7950X +10%
4339
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700
31429
Ryzen 9 7950X +102%
63531
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700
1749
Ryzen 9 7950X +28%
2239
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700
13168
Ryzen 9 7950X +80%
23702
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700 and AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 1, 2022 August 29, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Raphael
Model number i7-12700 -
Socket LGA-1700 AM5
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Radeon Graphics

Performance

Cores 12 16
Threads 20 32
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 4.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 5.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 45x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 6.57 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 65 W 170 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 AMD Radeon Graphics
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12700
0.78 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 7950X
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, DDR5-4800 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 73.1 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700 official page AMD Ryzen 9 7950X official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 28

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 12700 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
2. Intel Core i7 12700 vs AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
3. Intel Core i7 12700 vs i7 12700K
4. Intel Core i7 12700 vs i5 12400
5. Intel Core i7 12700 vs i7 12700F
6. AMD Ryzen 9 7950X vs Ryzen 9 5950X
7. AMD Ryzen 9 7950X vs Intel Core i7 12700K
8. AMD Ryzen 9 7950X vs Apple M1 Ultra
9. AMD Ryzen 9 7950X vs Intel Core i5 13600K
10. AMD Ryzen 9 7950X vs Intel Core i9 13900K

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 7950X or Intel Core i7 12700?
EnglishРусский