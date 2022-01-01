Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12700 or Apple M1: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700 (desktop) with 12-cores against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between M1 and 12700
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • 53% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Around 8.55 GB/s (13%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Apple M1
  • Consumes up to 78% less energy than the Core i7 12700 – 14 vs 65 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700 +22%
1868
Apple M1
1525
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700 +107%
16134
Apple M1
7804
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700 +5%
3968
Apple M1
3788
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700 +115%
31754
Apple M1
14797
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700 +4%
1821
Apple M1
1751
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700 +27%
12709
Apple M1
9984
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700 and Apple M1

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released January 1, 2022 November 20, 2020
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Alder Lake-S Icestorm and Firestorm
Model number i7-12700 -
Socket LGA-1700 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Apple M1 GPU

Performance

Cores 12 8
Threads 20 8
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 36x -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 16 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 65 W 14 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Apple M1 GPU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 1278 MHz
Shading Units 256 1024
TMUs 16 64
ROPs 8 32
Execution Units 32 128
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12700
0.78 TFLOPS
Apple M1
2.6 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 68.25 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700 official page -
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 or Intel Core i7 12700?
