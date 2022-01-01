Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12700 or M1 Max: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700 (desktop) with 12-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Max (laptop) with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Max and 12700
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • 53% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
  • Around 332.8 GB/s (433%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Core i7 12700 – 30 vs 65 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700 +21%
1868
M1 Max
1543
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700 +29%
16134
M1 Max
12465
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700 +2%
3968
M1 Max
3876
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700 +39%
31754
M1 Max
22860
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700 +1%
1821
M1 Max
1795
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700
12709
M1 Max
12762
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700 and Apple M1 Max

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released January 1, 2022 May 7, 2022
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Alder Lake-S -
Model number i7-12700 -
Socket LGA-1700 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)

Performance

Cores 12 10
Threads 20 10
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 36x -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 24MB (shared)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 57 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 65 W 30 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 1296 MHz
Shading Units 256 4096
TMUs 16 256
ROPs 8 128
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W 60 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12700
0.78 TFLOPS
M1 Max
10.4 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 8
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 409.6 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700 official page -
PCI Express Version 5.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 Max or Intel Core i7 12700?
