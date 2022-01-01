Intel Core i7 12700 vs Apple M1 Ultra
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 12700 with 12-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Ultra with 20-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
89
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
86
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
94
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700
- 50% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1 Ultra
- Around 742.4 GB/s (967%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 8 more physical cores
- 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1772 vs 1522 points
- Consumes up to 8% less energy than the Core i7 12700 – 60 vs 65 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700 +20%
1868
1557
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
19706
M1 Ultra +22%
24108
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700 +1%
3919
3881
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
31325
M1 Ultra +31%
40945
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1518
M1 Ultra +16%
1767
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
13012
M1 Ultra +82%
23669
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|January 1, 2022
|March 8, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|-
|Model number
|i7-12700
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)
Performance
|Cores
|12
|20
|Threads
|20
|20
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|21x
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|24MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|114 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|60 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|1296 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|8192
|TMUs
|16
|512
|ROPs
|8
|256
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|120 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, DDR5-4800
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|16
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|819.2 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700 official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|-
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
