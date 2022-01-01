Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12700 or M1 Ultra: what's better?

Intel Core i7 12700 vs Apple M1 Ultra

Intel Core i7 12700
VS
Apple M1 Ultra
Intel Core i7 12700
Apple M1 Ultra

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 12700 with 12-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Ultra with 20-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Ultra and 12700
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700
  • 50% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1 Ultra
  • Around 742.4 GB/s (967%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1772 vs 1522 points
  • Consumes up to 8% less energy than the Core i7 12700 – 60 vs 65 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700 +20%
1868
M1 Ultra
1557
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700
19706
M1 Ultra +22%
24108
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700 +1%
3919
M1 Ultra
3881
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700
31325
M1 Ultra +31%
40945
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700
1518
M1 Ultra +16%
1767
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700
13012
M1 Ultra +82%
23669
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700 and Apple M1 Ultra

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released January 1, 2022 March 8, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Alder Lake-S -
Model number i7-12700 -
Socket LGA-1700 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)

Performance

Cores 12 20
Threads 20 20
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 21x -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 24MB (shared)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 114 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 65 W 60 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 1296 MHz
Shading Units 256 8192
TMUs 16 512
ROPs 8 256
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W 120 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12700
0.78 TFLOPS
M1 Ultra
20.8 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, DDR5-4800 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 16
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 819.2 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700 official page -
PCI Express Version 5.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i7 12700 vs Core i7 12700K
2. Core i7 12700 vs Core i5 12400
3. Core i7 12700 vs Core i7 12700KF
4. Core i7 12700 vs Ryzen 7 5800X3D
5. M1 Ultra vs M1 Max
6. M1 Ultra vs Core i7 12700H
7. M1 Ultra vs Ryzen 9 5950X
8. M1 Ultra vs Apple M1
9. M1 Ultra vs Core i7 12700K

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 Ultra or Intel Core i7 12700?
Promotion
EnglishРусский