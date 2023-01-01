Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12700 or Apple M2: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 12700 (desktop) with 12-cores against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between M2 and 12700
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
Advantages of Apple M2
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Newer - released 6-months later
  • Around 25.6 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1925 vs 1737 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700 +19%
1878
Apple M2
1572
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700 +129%
19709
Apple M2
8593
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700
3929
Apple M2 +2%
3992
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700 +102%
30912
Apple M2
15309
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700
1723
Apple M2 +12%
1924
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700 +46%
13018
Apple M2
8923
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700 and Apple M2

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released January 1, 2022 June 6, 2022
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Alder Lake Apple M2
Model number i7-12700 -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Apple M2 GPU

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 4
P-Threads 16 4
Base Frequency (P) 2.1 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.8 GHz -
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4 4
E-Threads 4 4
Base Frequency (E) 1.6 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.6 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 12 8
Total Threads 20 8
Bus Frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 21x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors - 20 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
Socket LGA-1700 Apple M-Socket
TDP 65 W 15 W
Max. Boost TDP 180 W -
Peak temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Apple M2 GPU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 1398 MHz
Shading Units 256 1024
TMUs 16 64
ROPs 8 32
Execution Units 32 128
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12700
0.78 TFLOPS
Apple M2
3 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR4-3200, DDR5-4800 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 24 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 102.4 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700 official page -
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

