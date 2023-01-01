Intel Core i7 12700 vs Apple M2 Max VS Intel Core i7 12700 Apple M2 Max We compared two 12-core CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 12700 (desktop) against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Max (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between Max and 12700 Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700 Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM Advantages of Apple M2 Max Around 332.8 GB/s (433%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Around 332.8 GB/s (433%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers

15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1997 vs 1737 points

Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700 and Apple M2 Max

General Vendor Intel Apple Released January 1, 2022 June 1, 2023 Type Desktop Laptop instruction set x86-64 ARMv8 Codename Alder Lake Apple M2 Model number i7-12700 - Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core)

CPU Performance Cores P-Cores 8 8 P-Threads 16 8 Base Frequency (P) 2.1 GHz 3.5 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.8 GHz - Efficient Cores E-Cores 4 4 E-Threads 4 4 Base Frequency (E) 1.6 GHz 2.4 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.6 GHz - Total Total Cores 12 12 Total Threads 20 12 Bus Frequency 100 MHz - Multiplier 21x - L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core) L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 32MB (shared) L3 Cache 25MB (shared) - Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package Transistors - 67 billions Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm Socket LGA-1700 Apple M-Socket TDP 65 W 30 W Max. Boost TDP 180 W - Peak temperature 100°C -

iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core) GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 1344 MHz Shading Units 256 4864 TMUs 16 304 ROPs 8 152 Execution Units 32 - TGP 15 W 70 W Max. Resolution - 7680x4320 - 60 Hz iGPU FLOPS Core i7 12700 0.78 TFLOPS M2 Max 13.6 TFLOPS

Memory Support Memory types DDR4-3200, DDR5-4800 LPDDR5-6400 Memory Size 128 GB 96 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 8 Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 409.6 GB/s ECC Support Yes No

Misc Official site Intel Core i7 12700 official page - PCI Express Version 5.0 - PCI Express Lanes 20 -