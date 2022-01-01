Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12700 or Core i3 12100: what's better?

Intel Core i7 12700 vs i3 12100

Intel Core i7 12700
VS
Intel Core i3 12100
Intel Core i7 12700
Intel Core i3 12100

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 12700 with 12-cores against the 3.3 GHz i3 12100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12100 and 12700
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Has 13 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100
  • Consumes up to 8% less energy than the Core i7 12700 – 60 vs 65 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700 +13%
1885
Core i3 12100
1674
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700 +146%
19878
Core i3 12100
8093
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700 +11%
3959
Core i3 12100
3570
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700 +117%
31356
Core i3 12100
14428
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700 +106%
13179
Core i3 12100
6387
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700 and i3 12100

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 1, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Alder Lake-S
Model number i7-12700 i3-12100
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 UHD Graphics 730

Performance

Cores 12 4
Threads 20 8
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 33x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 65 W 60 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel UHD Graphics 730
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 1400 MHz
Shading Units 256 192
TMUs 16 48
ROPs 8 24
Execution Units 32 24
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12700
0.78 TFLOPS
Core i3 12100
0.35 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, DDR5-4800 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700 official page Intel Core i3 12100 official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

