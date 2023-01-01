Intel Core i7 12700 vs i3 12100F
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 12700 with 12-cores against the 3.3 GHz i3 12100F with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Has 13312 MB larger L3 cache size
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
- 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700 +16%
1878
1614
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700 +135%
19709
8398
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700 +12%
3929
3495
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700 +118%
30912
14211
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700 +3%
1723
1673
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700 +107%
13018
6297
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 1, 2022
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Alder Lake
|Model number
|i7-12700
|i3-12100F
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|No
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|4
|P-Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.1 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.8 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|E-Cores
|4
|-
|E-Threads
|4
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.6 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.6 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|12
|4
|Total Threads
|20
|8
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1700
|TDP
|65 W
|58 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|180 W
|89 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, DDR5-4800
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700 official page
|Intel Core i3 12100F official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
