We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 12700 with 12-cores against the 3.3 GHz i3 12100F with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12100F and 12700
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Has 13312 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
  • 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700 +16%
1878
Core i3 12100F
1614
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700 +135%
19709
Core i3 12100F
8398
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700 +12%
3929
Core i3 12100F
3495
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700 +118%
30912
Core i3 12100F
14211
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700 +107%
13018
Core i3 12100F
6297
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700 and i3 12100F

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 1, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake Alder Lake
Model number i7-12700 i3-12100F
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 No

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 4
P-Threads 16 8
Base Frequency (P) 2.1 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.8 GHz 4.3 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4 -
E-Threads 4 -
Base Frequency (E) 1.6 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.6 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 12 4
Total Threads 20 8
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 33x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1700
TDP 65 W 58 W
Max. Boost TDP 180 W 89 W
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz -
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12700
0.78 TFLOPS
Core i3 12100F
n/a

Memory Support

Memory types DDR4-3200, DDR5-4800 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700 official page Intel Core i3 12100F official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 12100F or i7 12700?
