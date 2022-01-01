Intel Core i7 12700 vs i5 1035G1
We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700 (desktop) with 12-cores against the 1.0 GHz i5 1035G1 (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700
- Newer - released 2-years and 6-months later
- Has 19 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 69% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1815 vs 1073 points
- 36% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G1
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i7 12700 – 15 vs 65 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700 +72%
1868
1086
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700 +278%
16134
4265
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700 +71%
3968
2320
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700 +308%
31754
7785
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700 +69%
1821
1080
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700 +325%
12709
2989
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 1, 2022
|August 1, 2019
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i7-12700
|i5-1035G1
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|UHD Graphics G1
Performance
|Cores
|12
|4
|Threads
|20
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|1.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|10x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|1050 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|256
|TMUs
|16
|32
|ROPs
|8
|4
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|5120x3200 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700 official page
|Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
|Extended instructions
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
