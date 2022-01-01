Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12700 or Core i5 11400: what's better?

Intel Core i7 12700 vs i5 11400

Intel Core i7 12700
VS
Intel Core i5 11400
Intel Core i7 12700
Intel Core i5 11400

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700 with 12-cores against the 2.6 GHz i5 11400 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11400 and 12700
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700
  • Newer - released 10-months later
  • Has 13 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Around 26.8 GB/s (54%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 20% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1815 vs 1518 points
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700 +39%
1878
Core i5 11400
1350
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700 +66%
16074
Core i5 11400
9689
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700 +29%
3954
Core i5 11400
3057
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700 +83%
31736
Core i5 11400
17302
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700 +20%
1832
Core i5 11400
1521
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700 +78%
12728
Core i5 11400
7156
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700 and i5 11400

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 1, 2022 March 17, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Rocket Lake
Model number i7-12700 i5-11400
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1200
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 UHD Graphics 730

Performance

Cores 12 6
Threads 20 12
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 26x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel UHD Graphics 730
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 1300 MHz
Shading Units 256 192
TMUs 16 48
ROPs 8 24
Execution Units 32 24
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12700
0.78 TFLOPS
Core i5 11400
0.35 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 50 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700 official page Intel Core i5 11400 official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 11400 or i7 12700?
