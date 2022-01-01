Intel Core i7 12700 vs i5 11400
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700 with 12-cores against the 2.6 GHz i5 11400 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700
- Newer - released 10-months later
- Has 13 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Around 26.8 GB/s (54%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 20% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1815 vs 1518 points
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700 +39%
1878
1350
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700 +66%
16074
9689
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700 +29%
3954
3057
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700 +83%
31736
17302
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700 +20%
1832
1521
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700 +78%
12728
7156
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 1, 2022
|March 17, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i7-12700
|i5-11400
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|UHD Graphics 730
Performance
|Cores
|12
|6
|Threads
|20
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Intel UHD Graphics 730
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|1300 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|192
|TMUs
|16
|48
|ROPs
|8
|24
|Execution Units
|32
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|50 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700 official page
|Intel Core i5 11400 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
