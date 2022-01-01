Intel Core i7 12700 vs i5 12500H VS Intel Core i7 12700 Intel Core i5 12500H We compared two 12-core CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 12700 (desktop) against the 2.5 GHz i5 12500H (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 12500H and 12700 Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700 Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size

Newer PCI Express version – 5.0

7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.5 GHz) Advantages of Intel Core i5 12500H Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i7 12700 – 45 vs 65 Watt

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700 and i5 12500H

General Vendor Intel Intel Released January 1, 2022 January 4, 2022 Type Desktop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Alder Lake-S Alder Lake-H Model number i7-12700 i5-12500H Socket LGA-1700 BGA-1744 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)

Performance Cores 12 12 Threads 20 16 Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 2.5 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.5 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 21x 25x L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core) L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 1280K (per core) L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 18MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm TDP 65 W 35-45 W Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 1300 MHz Shading Units 256 640 TMUs 16 40 ROPs 8 20 Execution Units 32 80 TGP 15 W 15 W iGPU FLOPS Core i7 12700 0.78 TFLOPS Core i5 12500H 1.41 TFLOPS

Memory support Memory types DDR4-3200, DDR5-4800 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s - ECC Support Yes No

Misc Official site Intel Core i7 12700 official page Intel Core i5 12500H official page PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 28