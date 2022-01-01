Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12700 or Core i5 12500H: what's better?

Intel Core i7 12700 vs i5 12500H

Intel Core i7 12700
VS
Intel Core i5 12500H
Intel Core i7 12700
Intel Core i5 12500H

We compared two 12-core CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 12700 (desktop) against the 2.5 GHz i5 12500H (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12500H and 12700
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12500H
  • Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i7 12700 – 45 vs 65 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700 +10%
1885
Core i5 12500H
1711
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700 +61%
19878
Core i5 12500H
12341
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700 +10%
3959
Core i5 12500H
3591
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700 +43%
31356
Core i5 12500H
21950
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700 +28%
13179
Core i5 12500H
10287
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700 and i5 12500H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 1, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Alder Lake-H
Model number i7-12700 i5-12500H
Socket LGA-1700 BGA-1744
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)

Performance

Cores 12 12
Threads 20 16
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 25x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 18MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 65 W 35-45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 1300 MHz
Shading Units 256 640
TMUs 16 40
ROPs 8 20
Execution Units 32 80
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12700
0.78 TFLOPS
Core i5 12500H
1.41 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, DDR5-4800 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700 official page Intel Core i5 12500H official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 28

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 12500H or i7 12700?
