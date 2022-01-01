Intel Core i7 12700 vs i5 12500H
We compared two 12-core CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 12700 (desktop) against the 2.5 GHz i5 12500H (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12500H
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i7 12700 – 45 vs 65 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700 +10%
1885
1711
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700 +61%
19878
12341
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700 +10%
3959
3591
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700 +43%
31356
21950
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700 +7%
1742
1632
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700 +28%
13179
10287
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 1, 2022
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Alder Lake-H
|Model number
|i7-12700
|i5-12500H
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|BGA-1744
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Performance
|Cores
|12
|12
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|25x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|18MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|35-45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|1300 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|640
|TMUs
|16
|40
|ROPs
|8
|20
|Execution Units
|32
|80
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, DDR5-4800
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700 official page
|Intel Core i5 12500H official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|28
