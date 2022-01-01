Intel Core i7 12700 vs i5 12600KF
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700 with 12-cores against the 3.7 GHz i5 12600KF with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 12600KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
- Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600KF
- Unlocked multiplier
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1868
Core i5 12600KF +2%
1914
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
16134
Core i5 12600KF +11%
17838
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3968
Core i5 12600KF +1%
3992
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700 +17%
31754
27244
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1821
Core i5 12600KF +6%
1929
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700 +5%
12709
12158
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 1, 2022
|October 27, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i7-12700
|i5-12600KF
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|No
Performance
|Cores
|12
|10
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|9728K (shared)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700 official page
|Intel Core i5 12600KF official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
