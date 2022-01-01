Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12700 or Core i5 12600KF: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700 with 12-cores against the 3.7 GHz i5 12600KF with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12600KF and 12700
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 12600KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
  • Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600KF
  • Unlocked multiplier

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700
16134
Core i5 12600KF +11%
17838
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700 +17%
31754
Core i5 12600KF
27244
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700 +5%
12709
Core i5 12600KF
12158
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700 and i5 12600KF

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 1, 2022 October 27, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Alder Lake-S
Model number i7-12700 i5-12600KF
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 No

Performance

Cores 12 10
Threads 20 16
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 37x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 9728K (shared)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 20MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 65 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz -
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12700
0.78 TFLOPS
Core i5 12600KF
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700 official page Intel Core i5 12600KF official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

