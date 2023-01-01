Intel Core i7 12700 vs i5 13400F
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 12700 with 12-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 13400F with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700
- Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13400F
- Around 12.8 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700 +5%
1901
1814
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700 +22%
19889
16347
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3943
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
31192
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1752
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
13200
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 1, 2022
|January 3, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Raptor Lake
|Model number
|i7-12700
|i5-13400F
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|No
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|6
|P-Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.1 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.8 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|E-Cores
|4
|4
|E-Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.6 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.6 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Total Cores
|12
|10
|Total Threads
|20
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|25x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1700
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|180 W
|148 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, DDR5-4800
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|89.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700 official page
|Intel Core i5 13400F official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3