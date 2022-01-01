Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12700 or Core i5 7600: what's better?

Intel Core i7 12700 vs i5 7600

Intel Core i7 12700
VS
Intel Core i5 7600
Intel Core i7 12700
Intel Core i5 7600

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700 with 12-cores against the 3.5 GHz i5 7600 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7600 and 12700
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700
  • Newer - released 5-years and 1-month later
  • Has 19 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Around 41.04 GB/s (115%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • 80% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1815 vs 1009 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700 +59%
3968
Core i5 7600
2496
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700 +380%
31754
Core i5 7600
6613
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700 +80%
1821
Core i5 7600
1013
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700 +262%
12709
Core i5 7600
3510
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700 and i5 7600

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 1, 2022 January 3, 2017
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Kaby Lake
Model number i7-12700 i5-7600
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 HD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 12 4
Threads 20 4
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 35x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel HD Graphics 630
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 1150 MHz
Shading Units 256 192
TMUs 16 24
ROPs 8 3
Execution Units 32 24
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 4096x2304 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12700
0.78 TFLOPS
Core i5 7600
0.44 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700 official page Intel Core i5 7600 official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16
Extended instructions - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 7600 or i7 12700?
Promotion
