Intel Core i7 12700 vs i5 7600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700 with 12-cores against the 3.5 GHz i5 7600 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
63
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
19
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700
- Newer - released 5-years and 1-month later
- Has 19 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Around 41.04 GB/s (115%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- 80% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1815 vs 1009 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1868
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
16134
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700 +59%
3968
2496
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700 +380%
31754
6613
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700 +80%
1821
1013
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700 +262%
12709
3510
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 1, 2022
|January 3, 2017
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|i7-12700
|i5-7600
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|HD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|12
|4
|Threads
|20
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|35x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|1150 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|192
|TMUs
|16
|24
|ROPs
|8
|3
|Execution Units
|32
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700 official page
|Intel Core i5 7600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
|Extended instructions
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
