Intel Core i7 12700 vs i5 9400F
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 12700 with 12-cores against the 2.9 GHz i5 9400F with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700
- Newer - released 3-years and 1-month later
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Around 35.2 GB/s (85%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 61% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1737 vs 1077 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700 +85%
1901
1029
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700 +255%
19889
5609
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700 +59%
3943
2479
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700 +224%
31192
9615
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700 +61%
1752
1087
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700 +171%
13200
4870
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 1, 2022
|January 7, 2019
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-12700
|i5-9400F
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|No
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|6
|P-Threads
|16
|6
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.1 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.8 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|E-Cores
|4
|-
|E-Threads
|4
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.6 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.6 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|12
|6
|Total Threads
|20
|6
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1151
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|180 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, DDR5-4800
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700 official page
|Intel Core i5 9400F official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
|Extended instructions
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
