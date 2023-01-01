Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12700 or Core i5 9400F: what's better?

Intel Core i7 12700 vs i5 9400F

Intel Core i7 12700
VS
Intel Core i5 9400F
Intel Core i7 12700
Intel Core i5 9400F

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 12700 with 12-cores against the 2.9 GHz i5 9400F with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 9400F and 12700
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700
  • Newer - released 3-years and 1-month later
  • Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Around 35.2 GB/s (85%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 61% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1737 vs 1077 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700 +85%
1901
Core i5 9400F
1029
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700 +255%
19889
Core i5 9400F
5609
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700 +59%
3943
Core i5 9400F
2479
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700 +224%
31192
Core i5 9400F
9615
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700 +61%
1752
Core i5 9400F
1087
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700 +171%
13200
Core i5 9400F
4870
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700 and i5 9400F

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 1, 2022 January 7, 2019
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake Coffee Lake
Model number i7-12700 i5-9400F
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 No

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 6
P-Threads 16 6
Base Frequency (P) 2.1 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.8 GHz 4.1 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4 -
E-Threads 4 -
Base Frequency (E) 1.6 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.6 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 12 6
Total Threads 20 6
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 29x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 9MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1151
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. Boost TDP 180 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz -
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12700
0.78 TFLOPS
Core i5 9400F
n/a

Memory Support

Memory types DDR4-3200, DDR5-4800 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700 official page Intel Core i5 9400F official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16
Extended instructions - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 5 5600X vs Intel Core i7 12700
2. Intel Core i7 12700H vs Intel Core i7 12700
3. AMD Ryzen 7 5700G vs Intel Core i7 12700
4. Intel Core i9 12900K vs Intel Core i7 12700
5. Intel Core i7 12700K vs Intel Core i7 12700
6. Intel Core i5 12600K vs Intel Core i7 12700
7. Intel Core i5 12400 vs Intel Core i7 12700
8. Intel Core i7 11700 vs Intel Core i7 12700
9. Intel Core i7 12700F vs Intel Core i7 12700
10. AMD Ryzen 7 7700X vs Intel Core i7 12700
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 9400F or i7 12700?
EnglishРусский