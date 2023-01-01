Intel Core i7 12700 vs i7 10700K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 12700 with 12-cores against the 3.8 GHz i7 10700K with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700
- Newer - released 1-year and 8-months later
- Around 31 GB/s (68%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Has 9216 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 26% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1737 vs 1381 points
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700K
- Unlocked multiplier
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700 +45%
1878
1299
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700 +56%
19709
12649
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700 +29%
3929
3043
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700 +63%
30912
18982
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700 +25%
1723
1379
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700 +50%
13018
8672
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 1, 2022
|May 1, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-12700
|i7-10700K
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|UHD Graphics 630
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|8
|P-Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.1 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.8 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|E-Cores
|4
|-
|E-Threads
|4
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.6 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.6 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|12
|8
|Total Threads
|20
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1200
|TDP
|65 W
|125 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|180 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|1200 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|192
|TMUs
|16
|24
|ROPs
|8
|3
|Execution Units
|32
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, DDR5-4800
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700 official page
|Intel Core i7 10700K official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
Cast your vote
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3