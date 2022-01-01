Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12700 or Core i7 10700T: what's better?

Intel Core i7 12700 vs i7 10700T

Intel Core i7 12700
VS
Intel Core i7 10700T
Intel Core i7 12700
Intel Core i7 10700T

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700 with 12-cores against the 2.0 GHz i7 10700T with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10700T and 12700
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700
  • Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
  • Around 31 GB/s (68%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Has 9 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • 55% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1815 vs 1172 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700T
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i7 12700 – 35 vs 65 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700 +47%
1868
Core i7 10700T
1275
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700 +57%
16134
Core i7 10700T
10276
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700 +47%
3968
Core i7 10700T
2699
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700 +141%
31754
Core i7 10700T
13182
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700 +55%
1821
Core i7 10700T
1178
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700 +104%
12709
Core i7 10700T
6242
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700 and i7 10700T

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 1, 2022 May 1, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Comet Lake
Model number i7-12700 i7-10700T
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1200
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 12 8
Threads 20 16
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 20x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 25-35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel UHD Graphics 630
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 1200 MHz
Shading Units 256 192
TMUs 16 24
ROPs 8 3
Execution Units 32 24
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 4096x2304 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12700
0.78 TFLOPS
Core i7 10700T
0.38 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700 official page Intel Core i7 10700T official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

