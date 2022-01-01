Intel Core i7 12700 vs i7 1165G7
We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700 (desktop) with 12-cores against the 1.2-2.8 GHz i7 1165G7 (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700
- Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Has 13 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 28% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1815 vs 1419 points
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i7 12700 – 28 vs 65 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700 +24%
1868
1511
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700 +164%
16134
6100
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700 +37%
3968
2890
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700 +197%
31754
10706
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700 +27%
1821
1429
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700 +183%
12709
4484
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 1, 2022
|September 2, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|i7-12700
|i7-1165G7
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Performance
|Cores
|12
|4
|Threads
|20
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|1.2-2.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|12-28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|12-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|1300 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|768
|TMUs
|16
|48
|ROPs
|8
|24
|Execution Units
|32
|96
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700 official page
|Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
