Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12700 or Core i7 1165G7: what's better?

Intel Core i7 12700 vs i7 1165G7

Intel Core i7 12700
VS
Intel Core i7 1165G7
Intel Core i7 12700
Intel Core i7 1165G7

We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700 (desktop) with 12-cores against the 1.2-2.8 GHz i7 1165G7 (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1165G7 and 12700
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700
  • Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Has 13 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 28% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1815 vs 1419 points
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i7 12700 – 28 vs 65 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700 +24%
1868
Core i7 1165G7
1511
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700 +164%
16134
Core i7 1165G7
6100
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700 +37%
3968
Core i7 1165G7
2890
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700 +197%
31754
Core i7 1165G7
10706
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700 +27%
1821
Core i7 1165G7
1429
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700 +183%
12709
Core i7 1165G7
4484
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700 and i7 1165G7

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 1, 2022 September 2, 2020
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Tiger Lake UP3
Model number i7-12700 i7-1165G7
Socket LGA-1700 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU

Performance

Cores 12 4
Threads 20 8
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 1.2-2.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 12-28x
Bus Bandwidth - 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 65 W 12-28 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 1300 MHz
Shading Units 256 768
TMUs 16 48
ROPs 8 24
Execution Units 32 96
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12700
0.78 TFLOPS
Core i7 1165G7
1.69 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700 official page Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i7 12700K and Core i7 12700
2. Core i5 12400 and Core i7 12700
3. Core i7 12700KF and Core i7 12700
4. Ryzen 7 4800H and Core i7 1165G7
5. Ryzen 5 5500U and Core i7 1165G7
6. Ryzen 7 5800H and Core i7 1165G7
7. M1 Pro and Core i7 1165G7
8. Ryzen 7 5700U and Core i7 1165G7

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 1165G7 or i7 12700?
Promotion
EnglishРусский