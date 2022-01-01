Intel Core i7 12700 vs i7 11700KF
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700 with 12-cores against the 3.6 GHz i7 11700KF with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700
- Newer - released 10-months later
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 11700KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
- Has 9 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Around 26.8 GB/s (54%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700KF
- Unlocked multiplier
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700 +19%
1868
1574
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700 +7%
16134
15148
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700 +15%
3968
3442
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700 +30%
31754
24458
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700 +5%
1821
1727
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700 +27%
12709
10014
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 1, 2022
|March 16, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i7-12700
|i7-11700KF
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|No
Performance
|Cores
|12
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|50 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700 official page
|Intel Core i7 11700KF official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
