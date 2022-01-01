Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12700F or Ryzen 5 3600: what's better?

Intel Core i7 12700F vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Intel Core i7 12700F
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 3600
Intel Core i7 12700F
AMD Ryzen 5 3600

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 12700F with 12-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3600 and 12700F
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700F
  • Newer - released 2-years and 6-months later
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Around 29.12 GB/s (61%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 37% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1712 vs 1252 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700F +43%
1838
Ryzen 5 3600
1287
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700F +118%
20640
Ryzen 5 3600
9451
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700F +52%
3920
Ryzen 5 3600
2573
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700F +77%
31423
Ryzen 5 3600
17799
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700F +38%
1709
Ryzen 5 3600
1242
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700F +74%
12391
Ryzen 5 3600
7124
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700F and AMD Ryzen 5 3600

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 1, 2022 July 7, 2019
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Matisse
Model number i7-12700F -
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 12 6
Threads 20 12
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 36x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 3.8 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700F official page AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Intel Core i7 12700F?
