We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 12700F with 12-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600X and 12700F
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700F
  • Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Around 29.12 GB/s (61%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700F +19%
1836
Ryzen 5 5600X
1540
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700F +75%
20545
Ryzen 5 5600X
11722
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700F +18%
3962
Ryzen 5 5600X
3361
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700F +44%
31621
Ryzen 5 5600X
21973
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700F +54%
13699
Ryzen 5 5600X
8869
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700F and AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 1, 2022 October 8, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Vermeer
Model number i7-12700F -
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
Integrated GPU - No

Performance

Cores 12 6
Threads 20 12
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 37x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, DDR5-4800 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700F official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

