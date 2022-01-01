Intel Core i7 12700F vs AMD Ryzen 5 7600X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 12700F with 12-cores against the 4.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700F
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 5 7600X – 65 vs 105 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7600X
- Newer - released 9-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size
- Includes an integrated GPU AMD Radeon Graphics
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1838
Ryzen 5 7600X +6%
1941
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700F +44%
20640
14331
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3920
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
31423
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1709
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12391
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 1, 2022
|September 29, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Raphael
|Model number
|i7-12700F
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM5
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|12
|6
|Threads
|20
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|5.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|47x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|6.57 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|AMD Radeon Graphics
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|2200 MHz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700F official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 7600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|24
