We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 12700F with 12-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5700X and 12700F
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700F
  • Around 29.12 GB/s (61%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700F +22%
1834
Ryzen 7 5700X
1498
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700F +46%
20537
Ryzen 7 5700X
14020
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700F +18%
3939
Ryzen 7 5700X
3329
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700F +19%
31424
Ryzen 7 5700X
26362
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700F +39%
13753
Ryzen 7 5700X
9883
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700F and AMD Ryzen 7 5700X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 1, 2022 March 15, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Zen 3
Model number i7-12700F Vermeer
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
Integrated GPU - No

Performance

Cores 12 8
Threads 20 16
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 34x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 90°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, DDR5-4800 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700F official page AMD Ryzen 7 5700X official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5700X or Intel Core i7 12700F?
